Mexico City.- The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, asked the national councilors of his party to close ranks in the face of the attack they face from both the federal government and from PRI members who want to “take over” the tricolor party.

With 474 votes in favor, 5 against and 7 abstentions, the PRI’s National Political Council approved that this body be the one to elect the party’s next leader.

“The electoral method of the Assembly of Political Counselors is approved for the ordinary internal process of renewal of the persons holding the Presidency and General Secretariat of the National Executive Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, for the statutory period 2024-2028,” states the approved document.

Closing the session, which took place virtually, the leader said that they are “PRI members in resistance,” which, he argued, forces them to act immediately against the attacks of those in power and those who have turned their backs on the party.

“I invite each one of you to give your support, your backing and an absolute closing of ranks in the face of the step we are about to take. The PRI needs in each militant a warrior who is willing to fight this great battle.

“Never before has an opposition leader been attacked like the brutal, systematic attack that the Government of the Republic made against me, to take over our political institution, that is why we tell them, we will never back down, and they will never bend us, we will never put the PRI at the service of the government, out of fear, or because they want to generate impunity,” he said.

He called the PRI members who oppose his reelection “those” and warned them that in response to the campaign they have waged against him, he will use the State of the Party time in the media to expose them.

“That is what they want to do, bring the PRI to its knees before the government and we will never do that, that is why they unleashed a fierce media campaign, a campaign of slander and defamation in many media outlets.

“But today I want to tell you: we are going to promote a national PRI campaign, in the time and atmosphere of the party, and we are going to denounce them and expose them, because we are not going to allow them to hurt the Institutional Revolutionary Party,” he said.

Moreno argued that the reforms to the basic documents represent a “renewed strength” to their internal organization, and promised that they will be “positive changes” that will put them on the right foot to win again in the next elections.

He spent half of his speech summarizing the changes to the statutes, program of action and declaration of principles. However, he did not mention the re-election or consecutive elections that will be allowed for national, state and local leaders.

He argued that reducing the size of the National Political Council will allow for more agile decision-making.

“It will be difficult to adapt the orientations of the party’s organization to this new stage, but we must dare to think of a new and better stage for the party. It is time to put ourselves to the test and in this effort we must find support in the unity that has always characterized us. New times are dawning in the PRI. These are times of crucial, profound changes that are of the broadest national interest,” he said.

He said that the PRI is transitioning to new members, leaving out profiles that only harmed the party.

“No group, outside or inside the PRI, has appointed us, much less used our last names to see how we fit in. Nobody, let’s be clear, nobody has given us anything. All of us here have fought in the PRI, we have walked the streets, we were in the campaigns,” he said.

On the contrary, he accused those who now criticize the decisions of the PRI majority, who never, he said, went out to the streets or handed out a flyer.

“The virulence and shamelessness with which a few, a clique, speak about the party today does not disturb the path we have adopted and built with the support of the PRI membership. Instead, it portrays it in its entirety, because there is no shame or honor in the profiles that remained silent when they really had to denounce and who today are strident in their attacks when they are required to work and build for the PRI.

“The focus of their attacks is Alejandro Moreno, personalizing an attack that only shows that they continue to live in an era of party elites and personal privileges, and in the PRI, we tell them clearly: It’s over! Here there is a firm and solid leadership that will work for the party and for the country,” he added.

He assured his opponents that they are not against him, but against a generation of PRI members to whom he left a party in pieces.

“Leave the PRI out of your carrion, because if we were institutional before, now we are not going to allow them to harm the party again,” he added.

He added that they remain an important force because they govern 6.6 million Mexicans who voted for the party, in addition to the fact that they won large cities.