Alitalia announces the start of dismissal procedures

Alitalia, with a letter dated December 1st addressed to trade unions and three ministries (Labour, Transport and Made in Italy) communicates “the start of a procedure which, despite itself, leads to dismissals due to staff reductions”.

“The undersigned – we read in the letter – is unable to re-employ the workers currently suspended under layoffs. Although the relocation processes have not been completed and their definitive outcomes cannot be assessed, their voluntary nature and lack of production, at present , of the outcomes of their implementation (which is still in progress) determine, still at present, a situation of surplus personnel which, at present, coincides with the pool of workers suspended on zero-hours CIGs and which is, therefore, quantifiable in 2668 units”. However, these workers have the CIG guaranteed until 31 October 2024.

Alitalia: procedure launched exclusively on a voluntary basis

The Commissioners of Alitalia in extraordinary administration communicate that the procedure initiated by Alitalia under administration has been carefully evaluated at the end of a shared process, which involves the signing of a specific agreement with the trade unions and which will be activated exclusively on a voluntary basis. It is therefore at the employee’s total discretion, explains a note, whether to join or not based on their own personal assessments.

Subscribe to the newsletter

