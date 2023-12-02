While the EU evaluates the merger between ITA and Lufthansa, Alitalia lays off. In a letter sent to the government and trade unions and dated 1 December 2023, Alitalia announces “the start of a procedure which, in spite of itself, leads to dismissals due to staff reductions”. In total 2668 people, who are now on redundancy pay.

Meanwhile, after long months of intense talks on the Rome-Berlin-Brussels axis, Ita and Lufthansa are one step away from celebrating their wedding at the dawn of the new year. Now everything will depend on the antitrust services of the European Commission, ready to launch a formal investigation which – in the best case scenario – could lead to the coveted placet on 15 January 2024. Otherwise, and with the issue of the routes still to be resolved, the The investigation aimed at avoiding disturbances to the internal market could continue for another three and a half months, thus bordering on spring.

The impressive package of the agreement signed on May 25 by the Treasury and the German giant – with Lufthansa which will acquire 41% of Ita Airways through a capital increase of 325 million euros, with the option to acquire the remaining shares in a second moment – it landed on the table of the head of EU Competition, Didier Reynders, after a discussion which led the parties to dissect and anticipate all possible obstacles to the proper functioning of the internal market, trying to put in place solid remedies that are proof of EU scrutiny .