They go off collective dismissal procedures for 2,668 workers of the old Alitalia.

The company in extraordinary administration sent a letter yesterday to the trade union organizations and the competent ministries in which it communicates, in accordance with the provisions of law 223 of 1991, “the start of a procedure which determines, in spite of itself, layoffs due to staff reductions“. The measure concerns 2,668 employees on extraordinary zero-hour layoffs until 31 October 2024deadline cannot be further extended.