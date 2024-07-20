Alitalia puts Plane named after pilot Alberto Nassetti up for salefirst officer of the former national airline who died at the age of 27, 30 years ago, during a test flight in Toulouse. For the Boeing 777-200ER, in fact, an offer, equal to 8.15 million dollars (about 7.5 million euros), had already been made last June. But the extraordinary commissioners of the company, aiming for a sale “at the best market conditions”, are verifying “the possible existence of improved offers”, as stated in the Alitalia document that invites proposals for the purchase. A piece of news that has also ‘flown’ among digital accounts specialized in aviation where they have been flooded several comments suggesting that the government buy it and entrust it to the 31st Wing of the Air Force which is responsible for state flightswhich among other things “would allow (says a user) to keep alive the memory of a valiant Alitalia pilot” awarded in 2005 by the former President of the Republic, Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, with the Gold Medal for Civil Merit. Nassetti was, in fact, the first civilian pilot in the world to return fit to fly after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.

“It was exciting to see Alberto’s name on long-haul aircraft in the Alitalia fleet for so many years, first the Boeing 767 and then the 777. My brother has, in a certain way, continued to fly all over the world: from the United States to Canada, from Argentina to Brazil, from Japan to South Korea”, Filippo Nassetti, author of the book dedicated to his brother ‘Molte aquile ho visto in volo’, commented to Adnkronos. “It would be wonderful if it continued to fly, with an even higher mission.that of accompanying Italian institutions abroad and being an ambassador for our nation himself”, adds Nassetti who does not seem to mind at all the idea of ​​’a state plane’ with the name of Alberto.

The commissioners of Alitalia, in extraordinary administration, invite – as stated in the document – “interested parties to formulate binding offers” for the purchase of the Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, registered I-Disu, together with the “pertinent GE90-94B engines”, no later than September 6, 2024. It is not the first time that the commissioners have attempted to sell the aircraft, it had already happened in April 2022, but the operation did not come to fruition.