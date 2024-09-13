Panini Comics celebrates its 30th anniversary with the arrival of a Variant Cover for volume 1 of Alita Panzer Edition. For the occasion, in fact, the sensei Yukito Kishiro has released an unpublished illustrationexclusive for Italy, which will be used as an alternative cover for the first volume of this new edition. It will be available for purchase in all comic book stores and online stores during the month of November at the price of €25.00.

PANINI COMICS 30 YEARS OF HISTORY… AND STORIES!

Omnibus

the podcast full of guests hosted by Eva Carducci and Marco Marcello Lupoi

Thirty-Year Park

the great and surprising return of Rat-Man

Alita Panzer Edition 1 30th Variant

Sensei Yukito Kishiro’s tribute with a collectible variant cover

30 years old of stories, innovations, adventures and surprises. They are the 30 years of Panini Comicsthe Modena-based publishing house that in 2024 celebrates its three decades of publications with a series of initiatives that celebrate the past and all the great successes achieved over the years, tell the present and above all look towards the future, constantly in search of great stories and exciting adventures.

It was officially born on April 2, 1994 Marvel Italy Srl based in Bologna, and in December of the same year it merged with Panini, thus becoming today’s Panini Spa. The publishing house Panini Comics has quickly become a point of reference in the world of comics, expanding its catalogue over the years to include manga, Italian, European and international graphic novels. An increasingly rich exhibition that has welcomed prestigious licenses such as Disney, DC Comics and Asterixconsolidating its leadership in the global comics market.

To relive the story in its entirety, Panini Comics presents Omnibus – The first thirty years of Panini Comicsan original podcast produced by Dog-Ear, which retraces three decades of successes and transformations in the world of comics through the key moments of the extraordinary journey of the Modena-based publishing house. Leading the episodes will be the journalist and presenter Eva Carducci and the editorial director of Panini Comics, Marco Marcello Lupoi. With them, in each of the five episodes of Omnibuswill be joined by a special guest to tell anecdotes, behind the scenes stories and reflections on the world of comics. Omnibus will be available on all streaming platforms with an unreleased episode every Tuesday starting from September 17th for five weeks.

Exclusively for the birthday of Panini Comicsfurthermore, an unexpected (and very welcome) return of Rat Man! Leo Ortolani presents Thirty-Year Parka new story featuring his iconic character who has enthralled thousands of readers in over 25 years of publication for Panini Comics. “As time goes by, but then we are always here, because in the end, it is never really over. Especially if there is Rat-Man and especially if there are and there will always be comics to publish”, comments Ortolani, “Happy 30th anniversary, Panini Comics!”. This celebratory album, created specifically to celebrate the publishing house with humor, will be available at newsstands, comic book stores, at Lucca Comics & Games 2024 and on panini.it starting from Thursday, October 31st.

Release: October 31st

Price: €5.00

Pages: 32

Binding: stapled

Format: cm 16×21

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Newsstand, comic book store, online

And then, a truly unmissable gift: the sensei Yukito Kishiro pays homage to the thirty years of Panini Comics with an unpublished and exclusive illustration for Italy, which will be the protagonist of the variant cover of the first issue of Breathe Panzer Edition. A milestone in sci-fi manga and a true myth of contemporary comics, as well as one of the first Japanese titles published by the Modena-based publishing house, Breathe has conquered the hearts of readers all over the world, also inspiring a famous live action film directed by Robert Rodriguez. A unique, collector’s edition, designed to celebrate the 30 years old of the publishing house, enriched by a free A5 lithograph for the entire print run.

Release: November

Price: €25.00

Pages: 632

Binding: paperback

Format: 18×25.2 cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Comics, online

These are just some of the many initiatives promoted by Sandwiches Comics to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary. Other unmissable events are scheduled for the coming weeks, ready to surprise all readers. What better way to celebrate? Happy reading and… happy listening!