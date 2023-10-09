













That’s what he talked about with producer James Cameron, who was the one who backed him to make this film based on the manga. Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro.

Rodríguez’s comments were made to a well-known media outlet that covers TV and film news in Hollywood.

According to Robert Rodríguez ‘yes, jim [Cameron] and I always talk to them about how we would love to make another Alita.’ To the above, he added ‘that study [20th Century Fox] another company bought it [Disney]. They’re starting to make movies now’.

But it seems that with respect to Alita 2 We must go step by step. It’s because of what Rodríguez said ‘but that’s why for a while 20th Century Fox didn’t make any of its movies’. That is something entirely true.

This director ended by saying ‘I think you’re now seeing some being implemented. We would love’. So Robert Rodríguez continues with the idea that Alita 2 be a reality.

And what about Cameron? Well, he commented this same year that not one but several sequels, as well as other types of films, could come out by taking advantage of this franchise. At least on his part there is no problem moving forward and it is possible that Disney will listen to him.

Not for nothing did Cameron already prove that Avatar continues to generate money despite changing studios. Jon Landau, a collaborator of this filmmaker, revealed that last year he also spoke about Alita 2 with Robert Rodríguez.

At the time they were very excited about the idea. Apparently it is only a matter of time before this project comes to fruition. Meanwhile Rodríguez is involved in the making of other productions.

