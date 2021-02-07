After the break, however, Gündogan did better and scored the overall well-deserved lead for the guests. Liverpool were able to respond with a controversial penalty, which Mohamed Salah took out after an hour and converted; Liverpool scored the first goal at Anfield in 2021!

Two mistakes by Alisson in quick succession brought City to the road to victory: Gündogan (73rd) and Sterling (76th) took advantage of the Brazilian’s catastrophic bad passes. Phil Foden set the 4-1 final point with a nice left-footed shot.