Manchester City will probably finally shoot Liverpool FC out of the title race! On Sunday evening, the Sky Blues decided the duel against the Reds in Anfield with 4: 1 and are now the absolute favorite to win the Premier League.
In the duel between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, the audience saw a tactical game with no significant chances to score in the early stages in Anfield. After a foul by Fabinho on Raheem Sterling finally offered the German international Ilkay Gündogan the chance from the penalty spot to take the lead; however, the midfielder forgave.
After the break, however, Gündogan did better and scored the overall well-deserved lead for the guests. Liverpool were able to respond with a controversial penalty, which Mohamed Salah took out after an hour and converted; Liverpool scored the first goal at Anfield in 2021!
Two mistakes by Alisson in quick succession brought City to the road to victory: Gündogan (73rd) and Sterling (76th) took advantage of the Brazilian’s catastrophic bad passes. Phil Foden set the 4-1 final point with a nice left-footed shot.
Liverpool FC is going through an epidemic season that is now taking its toll. Defense chief Virgil van Dijk was seriously injured and set the beginning of an absolute series of epidemics. Virtually the entire defense was then injured, and goalkeeper Alisson also had to repeatedly pause. The injury concerns ran through the whole team and season.
On Sunday against Manchester City, Liverpool had the last chance to intervene in the title fight again. With a game more than the Sky Blues, the Reds could have moved up to at least four points on City with a win in a direct duel. Now Pep Guardiola’s team has moved away to ten points and can extend the lead over the reigning champions from Liverpool to 13 points.