Alisson Becker: serious mistake that puts Liverpool in trouble in the FA Cup, video

Liverpool He has had a difficult season. Having reached the Champions League final, finished second in the Premier League, and won the FA Cup and League Cup, the team is going through a lot of work now.

Afflicted by performance problems and injuries, including that of Colombian Luis Díaz, Liverpool is today outside the Champions League qualifying zone and has already been eliminated from the La Liga Cup.

This Saturday, those led by Jürgen Klopp receive Wolverhampton in the FA Cup, and they began losing at home, 0-1. The goal came after a gross mistake by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Alisson wanted to play with his feet, but ended up giving the ball to the Portuguese Gonçalo Guedes, who took advantage and put the team ahead.

Fortunately for Liverpool, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez tied the game after 44 minutes, after a great qualification from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

