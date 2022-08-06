





Alison dos Santos remains undefeated in 2022. This Saturday (6), in the province of Silesia (Poland), the Brazilian, recently crowned world champion in the 400m hurdles, won another stage of the Diamond League (Diamond League), the main competition of the world athletics circuit. Piu, as Alison is also known, completed the race in 47s80, the best time in history at this stage. The victory in Eastern Europe was the fifth in stages of the world circuit this season. The Brazilian, bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year, has not yet been defeated in this race in 2022.

This Saturday, Alison did not have the main opponents on her side. Both the Norwegian Karsten Warholm – Olympic champion and world record holder – and the Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassit, who completed the podium of the Eugene world championship, in the United States, in July, were left out of the Polish stage, the ninth of the circuit. With that, even running more than a second above the mark that gave him gold last month (46.29), he climbed to the top of the podium once again, without any major challenges.

The silver went to the American Khallifah Rosser, with a time of 48.30 and the bronze went to the Frenchman Wilfried Happio, who ran in 48.74.

The Diamond League only returns to having disputes in the men’s 400 meters hurdles in the 12th stage, in Brussels, Belgium, scheduled to start on September 2.







