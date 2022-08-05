Without a doubt, in this last week we have experienced many things in our Liga MX Femenil, and of course, if matchday 4 and matchday 5 were only separated by a couple of days, this week having a double date that gave us great matches and important moments.
But one of those important moments happened at the end of day 4 at the Kraken when América closed the fourth round of the tournament by visiting the Mazatlán team, because in that match, Alison González reappeared on the scoreboards after several months.
It should be remembered that Alison González suffered a cruciate ligament injury at the end of last year against Monterrey when she was still an Atlas player and her signing for América was made knowing that the player would be off the pitch for a long time.
Precisely, Alison missed the entire Closing 2022 where America fell to Pachuca in the Quarterfinals. In the middle of the year, there was talk that Alison’s return was getting closer, and the dates began to be sounded to see his debut at the Apertura 2022.
Thus, after much speculation and after more than six months completely away from the courts, Alison González returned to the pitch and made her official debut with the cream-blue shirt on matchday 3 of the 2022 Apertura, curiously, against the Atlas team, a team where he established himself as a figure and a reference and that to this day continues to be the top historical gunner.
Despite this, Alison would not be able to score until the next date against Mazatlan when she would score not one but two goals against the Mazatlecas in what would be a game that America would easily take 3-0. Alison González is officially back on the pitch and ready to become America’s female goalkeeper like she did with Atlas and which even led her to several awards for her outstanding performances.
#Alison #González #reunited #goal
Leave a Reply