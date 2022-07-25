It was precisely at the end of the Apertura 2021 tournament when Alison signed with ‘the eagles’ but unfortunately she could not make her debut with América for the Clausura 2022 because when she was still playing with Atlas she suffered a severe knee injury and this kept her out for seven months of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery.
Since a few weeks before the tournament began, the date on which the now ’10’ of America could return to the field of play was speculated, it was estimated that between dates 3 and 4 the player would be ready for her debut . Matchday 3 witnessed the return of striker Alison González to the fields, but now as a Club América player, Alison made her debut no more, no less than against her former team, ‘las rojinegras’ del Atlas.
As expected, Alison was not going to play for a long time since she has been coming back from this serious injury, González came on as a substitute in the last 15 minutes of the match and had some opportunities to make the perfect debut since she was close to scoring her first goal as an Americanist. .
The match ended in a 2-2 draw at the Jalisco Stadium and it was through social networks where Alison sent an emotional message after her debut after being off the pitch for seven long months.
