07/16/2023 – 17:49

The Brazilian Alison dos Santos was in third place in the 400 m dash with a time of 44.73 seconds in the Polish stage of the Diamond League this Sunday (16). This was the runner’s return to the slopes after ten months of recovery from a serious injury to his right knee.

The time conquered by the São Paulo native from São Joaquim da Barra is index for the World Championship in Budapest (Hungary), from August 19th to 27th, and Olympic index. The victory in this Sunday’s race went to the world record holder, the South African Wayde Van Niekerk, with 44.08 seconds. Bayapo Ndori of Botswana was second with 44.61 seconds.

The next commitment of the Brazilian, world champion in 2022 and bronze medalist in Tokyo 2021 in the 400 meters hurdles, is the test in which he specializes in the Monaco stage of the Diamond League, on Friday (21).

"Alison is healthy, she ran well, it was a strong race, with potential medalists at the Worlds and the Olympics, with the presence of the world record holder in the 400 m, she fit like a glove! He's tired, it shouldn't be different due to the long trip, but he's doing very well, with no post-race muscle discomfort. We take a weight off our shoulders. We're back for the game", said coach Felipe de Siqueira to the advice of the Brazilian Confederation of the modality.
























