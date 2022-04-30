Olympic medalist Alison dos Santos, known as Piu, is really flying. The 21-year-old from São Paulo won this Saturday (30) the first race of the season in the 400 meters hurdles, his specialty. The Brazilian completed the traditional Meeting Drake Relays, in the city of Des Moines, Iowa (United States), in 48s41, imposing more than a second advantage over the North Americans David Kendzieira (49s43) and Khallifah Rosser (49s49). , silver and bronze medals respectively.

IT’S GOLDEN! ‍♂️ It is by Alison dos Santos, at the Des Moines Meeting Our @PiuzeR won the 400m hurdles: 48:41 What a start to the season, family! pic.twitter.com/hplYVjzbBz — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) April 30, 2022

The event is part of the World Athetics silver series. Less than 15 days ago, Piu had already distinguished himself at the Golden Games (gold series) by winning silver in the 400m in 44s54, just 26 hundredths behind the first place, the American Michael Cherry (44s28).

The athlete is one of the main names in Brazilian athletics for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last year, Piu won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games, finishing the race in 46s72.

In the first World Athletics Continental Tour event of the afternoon, Alison Dos Santos successfully defended his Drake Relays title in the men’s 400mH! Dos Santos crossed in 48.41, the second-fastest time in the world this season.#BackOnTrack https://t.co/pvZ5Eag53v pic.twitter.com/z9titEQ5p9 — Drake Relays (@DrakeRelays) April 30, 2022

