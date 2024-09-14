Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 18:13

Alison dos Santos (pictured) ends 2024 on a high. This Saturday (14), he won the 400-meter hurdles race at the Brussels stage of the Diamond League and secured the season title.

This is the second time in his career that the Brazilian has won the main circuit of world athletics. In the final, he recorded a time of 47s93, finishing ahead of Qatari Abderrahman Samba (48s20) and Estonian Rasmus Magi (48s26).

Related news:

Throughout 2024, Alison – bronze medalist in Paris – won five stages of the Diamond League in the 400 meters hurdles. With that, at the end of the season he was the athlete with the most points added in the circuit.

The Brazilian – who was also league champion in 2022 – did not have as opponents in the final in Brussels the other two athletes who finished ahead of him in the Olympic final last month: neither the American Rai Benjamin (gold in France), nor the Norwegian Karsten Warholm (silver) ran in Belgium.

Curriculum

Overall, Alison now has two titles under her belt. Diamond Leaguetwo Olympic bronzes and a world title won in 2022.

“Now, it’s literally time to rest. Take your mind off athletics, sports and think like a normal person, who is on vacation,” said Alison, in a statement sent by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

Another Brazilian athlete competing this Saturday was Almir dos Santos, who finished fourth in the triple jump final, with a mark of 16.79m.