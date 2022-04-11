The 21-year-old driving a bmw, positive alcohol test, is accused of road murder: Alisia Mastrodonato lost her life at just 19 years old

Alisia Mastrodonato is the 19-year-old girl who lost her life in the road accident that occurred between Colleferro and Segni, precisely on via Casalina. She was in the company of two friends, she the same age as her, currently hospitalized in serious condition. A girl and a boy, both 21 years old.

The 21-year-old friend, who was the steering wheel, is accused of street murder. It turned out positive alcohol test.

Immediately after the violent impact, rescuers, law enforcement and firefighters arrived on the scene. The latter have worked to extract the three young people from sheet metal. Unfortunately, for Alisia Mastrodonato there was nothing to do.

The car he was in, a BMW touring, went off the road, collided with two trees, overturned and then stopped again in the middle of the road. The nineteen year old was on the rear seat.

According to the latest reports, the 21-year-old had a BAC three times higher to that allowed by law and is now accused and investigated for road homicide.

Law enforcement officers are awaiting the testimony of the third girl currently hospitalized in serious condition. Her version could have a fundamental impact on the incident. I’m waiting for the doctors to go to talk to you.

The words of the Mayor for the death of Alisia Mastrodonato

After the tragedy, the Mayor of the municipality of residence of the young victim. The First Citizen wanted to show affection and closeness to the family of Alisia Mostrodonato on behalf of the whole community. Here are his words: