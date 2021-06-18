The resolution is ready – Francesco Quaglia prepared it – and will have to be approved, by the end of the month, by the Toti council but it is now a formality: Filippo Ansaldi, Alisa’s deputy commissioner and director of prevention, will be promoted by the end of the month. He will be appointed general manager of the Ligurian health agency which has been led by Quaglia since January and which in the last five years had been directed by the Northern League biologist Walter Locatelli; he left the scene even though he was seen several times in the headquarters in Piazza della Vittoria. Ansaldi, professor of applied hygiene at the University of Genoa, grew up and gained experience at the professor’s school Giancarlo Icardi, nationally renowned specialist and reference of the Higher Institute of Health.

He will have to carry on the transformation of Alisa and collaborate with the manager Giuseppe Profiti, who has been at the helm of the Mission Structure for a month – who must reorganize the Ligurian healthcare system as delegated by President Toti. The command team also changes: the medical director will be Michele Orlando, also appreciated as a sailor and now at the Asl 1 Imperiese. He did not get in tune with the manager Silvio Falco and said yes to Ansaldi. The social health director will be Cristina Giordano and the administrative manager Laura Lassalaz. Gianni Andreoli from ASL 5 is also expected to arrive in the health department.

Parodi and Ferrari Bravo at the Chiavari ASL

Giulio Parodi, 51 years old, just turned, will be the new head of Cardiology at the Lavagna hospital. Expert in interventional cardiology, he gained experience at the Careggi hospital in Florence, he comes from Sassari where he directs the hospital ward and director of the School of Specialization in Cardiovascular Diseases of the University of Sassari. He will start working in the coming weeks and will have to coordinate the cardiological activity of the ASL 4 directed by Paola Petralia. Instead, it will take up service tomorrow Maura Ferrari Bravo who, after the experience at ASL 3, will lead the Hygiene of ASL 4: for the moment as acting director. Now the race for the coveted chair of Director of Hygiene of the ASL 3 begins.

Spezia calcio changes the medical staff

Change of deliveries in the medical staff of La Spezia. With the new season of Serie A Professor Vincenzo Salini, head of Orthopedics at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and professor at the Vita-Salute University. Michele Abate will be the social doctor and will support Professor Salini in the management of the medical area of ​​the first team of Aquilotta: both will be able to count on Daniele Fornino ». Salini and Abate will take the place of the staff led by Paolo Gola, which includes Stefano Gianni and Stefano Bondi. Confidence confirmed, however, for the staff of the FK center in Aulla, directed by the osteopath Riccardo Contigliani.