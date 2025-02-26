02/26/2025



Updated at 2:20 p.m.





Bronze in the Olympic Paris Gamesthe Spanish artistic swimming team starts up this weekend. And he does precisely returning to the capital of the Gallic country, this time to dispute a 2025 World Cup test (from February 28 to March 2). Thus restart the way with a new coach (Andrea Fuentes supplied Mayuko Fujiki) and with up to three Sevillians in their ranks: Alisa Ozhogina, Marina García Polo and Aurora Lázarothe first two of the Sevilla and the third, of the commercial circle.

The most ‘veteran’ of the Hispanic siren trio is Alisa, the precursor thanks to its presence already in two Olympic quotes, among other milestones of its aquilated service sheet in the pool with Spain. He confesses that the medal achieved in his second games is always at hand, very close. «It is in my car in Barcelona. And he is always with me, accompanying me. I look at her every day, when I go to training and when I come back, to motivate me. Not to forget what I achieved or who I am, ”says Ozhogina.

Now, with sources in the technical direction, a new stage is initiated for a Spanish team that in the previous cycle reached the glory of a World Cup gold and positioned itself among the references of the synchronized. «We really want to release ourselves in competition. Maybe we start from zero in shape, but we have an experience. We start a new path, a new Olympic cycle, although For Los Angeles 2028 there is a lot. We love athletes to live in the present. At the moment, with the mind placed in the small championships. And the games will arrive, because first you have to get there. We have not spoken anything about the Olympic cycle or the Games because in four years they can change so many things that nothing is safe and we are gradually enjoying every day, ”says Ozhogina, whose valuations emanates and the position of experience.

On the horizon, the Singapore World Cup

The Spanish return to Paris, but to another different pool, specifically to the Georges Vallerey“Eager and much illusion, very happy and with your mind put in the challenges that are presented.” They are numerous although, as always, there is a main objective set for the summer. «We have our occupied mind in the Singapore Worldwe have it quite present, but before we have several World Series and Andrea has said that the more we compete, the better. We will have to go to France, Egypt, Canada and China. And there is a European in Berlin. Therefore, there are many competitions and we really want and enthusiasm. We will go step by step, competition at competition, day by day and training training », reiterates the Sevillian born in Moscow, putting the focus immediately.









There is always a margin of improvement and improvement in such a hard discipline as the syncro although the evolution of the team in these years under the baton of Fujiki It has been really superlative. A quality jump that has redirected to Spain again towards the elite, where it wants to stay. To do this, we must also adapt to the novelties of the regulation, «Some arrangements, new things In different types of scores », concrete in this regard, Ozhogina, optimistic with what is coming:” At the moment we have realized that Choreographies are much betterbecause we can put more artistic things to movements. We are very happy and see how everything is in this first championship ».

Twelve athletes will represent Spain at the start of the World Cup (28f-02M) Our absolute selection returns to Paris after its Olympic bronze, does it with new routines and with a new coach, Andrea Fuentes All our support! pic.twitter.com/rsy1mx2aiy – RFEN (@RFen_Oficial) February 25, 2025

“Andrea can help us a lot”

The new coach has the best consideration. «He is a person who can learn a lot and very motivating. It gives us a lot of confidence. You feel that you can talk to her about anything. We laughed a lot in training and understands us very well, because it shows that she has recently been a swimmer and that she can help us like many tricks and things that she has also learned during her sports career, ”explains Ozhogina, who does not know if he will remain in The duo with iris tió. “It will be seen in this first call,” he says. One thing that stands out of Andrea is that nothing is certain. That is, we are going to vary and there will be many changes. Maybe in each competition there is a different duoand. There is nothing fixed And people are going to be changed, because now we are many, fifteen today, and wants all to try a bit of everything, ”he detailed the Sevillian, fully stuck in his usual and intense routine that combines high -level sport with The studies: «We have been in exams and We are always studying in our free time. Andrea also gives us a lot of time to study, helps us manage exams and organize to combine both things in the best possible way.