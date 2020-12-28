Soviet and Russian actress Alisa Freundlich was admitted to a hospital in St. Petersburg with pneumonia and coronavirus. He writes about hospitalization Telegram-channel “Mash on Moika” on Monday, December 28.

It is noted that the 86-year-old artist is in the intensive care unit of the infectious diseases department of the 122nd Sokolov Clinical Hospital. She was diagnosed with extensive lung damage.

For the first time about Freundlich’s hospitalization in Facebook St. Petersburg historian Konstantin Boguslavsky said, citing sources from the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater, where the artist serves. He stated that the actress was hospitalized with pneumonia.

People’s Artist of the USSR Alisa Freindlich is known for films such as Office Romance, Agony, Stalker, D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers and Cruel Romance. She has served in the Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater since 1983.