There is excitement at the top levels of Alisathe operational arm of the Region for health, between illustrious cuts and reconfirmations. The resolution has not yet been published, but it is no secret that the consultancy will not be renewed Ferdinand Cafiero. The former chief surgeon of the Saint Martina well-known figure in the Genoese health circles, had signed a two-year contract with Alisa to follow the surgical activity in the hospitals. A position that had allowed him to keep, amidst internal controversies (including anonymous letters), his old office inside the former Ist. A “concession” that had sparked reactions from the heads and doctors of San Martino. In recent years Cafiero was highly esteemed by the former president Giovanni Toti and his staff.

Now the political scenario has changed, his consultancy (about 30 thousand euros gross) is expiring and will not be renewed: this is what the general manager has decided Philip Ansaldinot before – they assure those around Piazza De Ferrari – having obtained the unofficial green light from the Health Councillor Angel Gratarola. The contract of the former director of social and health services will be terminated ASL 3 Lorenzo Sampietro who worked alongside the manager for years Louis Bottaro and when he went to work at Alisa where he completed his project with good results. It is not yet expiring and will be confirmed Ernesto Palummerithe geriatrician has been following the very delicate issue of the elderly for years, checks (with his staff) and is the point of reference for all the Ligurian RSAs: author of international research on the elderly and great fan (as well as musician) of De Andrè, it seems he has been convinced to work for Alisa again.

The relationship with also ends Joanna Beatrice, retired administrative manager who worked closely with the experienced manager for years Daniela Troiano first in Lombardy and then in ASL 5 La Spezia; Alisa was joined by the HR director Daniele Zappavigna: her consultancy will be interrupted. About Troiano she would have received a proposal to return to work in Lombardy, but she, apparently, wants to respect the contract with Alisa.