S.a voice no longer sounds like the man he once was: 1.92 meters tall, more than 90 kilograms. Rahaman Ali was a boxer, a heavyweight professional: 14 wins in 18 fights, seven of them by knockout. “I am happy, I feel good”says the seventy-six year old on the phone today. But he speaks slowly, softly, he often hesitates before the next word.

Louisville, in the state of Kentucky. Rahaman Ali still lives in the city that his brother made world famous. Muhammad Ali was born there as Cassius Clay on January 17, 1941, and has been lying there since June 10, 2016 Cave Hill Cemetery to bury. It was a little over two weeks that afternoon until the fifth anniversary of his brother’s death when Rahaman Ali made his way to the grave. He wears a suit, hat and mask in the colors of the American flag. He’s worried, that’s why he’s here.