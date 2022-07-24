Jim Irsay secured at auction the “championship belt” won by the boxer against Foreman in the famous Kinshasa challenge, “The rumble in the jungle”

The memorabilia market has always aroused great interest in the United States. Once upon a time it was (almost exclusively) baseball cards that were the most popular.

The most expensive ever sold is that of Honus Wagner, auctioned in 2021 for 6.6 million dollars (now practically on par with the euro, then it was 5.6 million euros). Over the years the market has exploded. It is above all the clothes worn or the tools used by sportsmen to excite the souls of collectors. Here then is the 6 million paid by Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Nfl team, for the belt won by Muhammad Ali in the famous fight valid for the World Cup of Wbc maximums against George Foreman in Kinshasa (then Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo ) in 1974, which went down in history as "The rumble in the jungle" is just the latest in a long series of "fetishes" to collect crazy figures.

deep night – The auction only closed at 4am (local time) on Sunday. According to Heritage Auctions, it’s one of only two Ali belts in circulation. The other is kept in a private collector’s museum and is unlikely to ever be offered for sale. The purchase of Irsay is just the latest in a long line of memorabilia that the owner of the Colts has added to his collection.

He previously got his hands on the shoes worn by Ali in another historic match, "The thrilla in Manila", in which "The greatest" defeated Joe Frazier in the Philippine capital in 1975. He had previously secured the robe of the first fight after the change of name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali, that of 1965 against Sonny Liston. Irsay doesn't just collect boxing material. He also owns the famous black Stratocaster guitar by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, paid for 4 million, Ringo Starr's drums (2.2 million) and the original documents written by the Founding Fathers of the United States.

