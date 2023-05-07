InterviewRarely did former NEC player Alireza Jahanbakhsh (29) feel as strong as a footballer as this season. At Feyenoord everyone pushes each other to get better, partly due to special monthly challenges such as yoga, a month without sugar or a ‘dive’ into an ice bath. “I almost jump out of bed when I wake up, I feel so fit.”
Mikes Gouka
