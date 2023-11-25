Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/25/2023 – 16:24

Coach Arthur Elias had to make a change to the women’s team that will play friendlies against Japan and Nicaragua. This Saturday (25), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the call-up of midfielder Aline Milene, from São Paulo, to replace Ana Vitória, from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), from France.

According to a statement from the CBF, the entity’s medical department was informed by the French club that the player suffered a sprain of her right ankle and would not be able to join the team, which will appear on Monday (27), at the Joaquim Training Center. Record, from Corinthians, in São Paulo.

Related news: São Paulo midfielder Aline Milene was called up by coach Arthur Elias to defend the Women’s National Team in Data FIFA friendlies. pic.twitter.com/8RNM8AX9vI — Women’s Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) November 25, 2023

Aline is one of São Paulo’s main players this season, especially in the second half of the year. In the last eight games, the midfielder scored five of the eight goals she scored in 2023. She defended the team in ten matches, between 2018 and 2020, a period in which she was still playing for Ferroviária, with one goal.

Brazil will have two friendlies against the Japanese, who reached the quarter-finals of this year’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand, including a 4-0 victory over future champion Spain, still in the first phase. The first game will be this Thursday (30), at 3:15 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. The second is scheduled for Sunday (3), at 11 am, in Morumbi, also in the capital of São Paulo. On December 6th, a Wednesday, it will be the Brazilians’ turn to face Nicaragua at the Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), at 6pm.

You tickets for the first duel with Japan are for sale online only. The value varies from R$40.00 (full) to R$20.00 (half). Payment can be made via PIX or credit card, with a limit of five entries per registration. According to the CBF, information on the sale of tickets for the other two games will be released later.