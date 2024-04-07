On social networks the name of Alina Lozano has sounded everywhere during the last hours after the Colombian artist announced that is pregnant of her husband, who was only 24 years old, ending up unleashing all kinds of questions about it.

Through a comical photo session, Alina announced that she is waiting for her second baby and age has not been an impediment for her and her young husband, since they have resorted to different methods to achieve it.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to Alina Lozano herself, she and her husband received medical assistance and a lot of guidance to be able to end up pregnant and it was thanks to the egg donation that he could do it.

“Yes, there are people who have told us: 'they think we are stupid, they think we are stupid, a menopausal woman cannot get pregnant naturally.' It's very difficult, friends.but science has advanced a lot and we also want to do this for all women of all ages who suddenly have some impediment to getting pregnant,” the famous woman explained.

In the same way, he explained that as a couple they decided to resort to innovative technology alternatives to be parents. As a couple they got eggs which were later implanted in Alina and thus she will be a mother again very soon.

Alina Lozano reveals the method to get pregnant at 55 years old

It is a long and tedious process, they confessed, but they are happy that they have finally achieved their dream of having a baby together.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp