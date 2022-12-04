Tournament “Heavenly Grace” was held for the second time. Its organizer is the Charitable Foundation of the Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva. The start was again held according to unique rules – in addition to the usual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, the gymnasts also prepared a program with a rope. Each type had its own characteristics that emphasized the value of certain elements. After the end of the tournament, Alina Kabaeva talked to reporters and summed up the results of the “Heavenly Grace”.

– How do you evaluate the results of the tournament?

– I want to say a big thank you to everyone – to all the participants, coaches, gymnasts, judges, who were not afraid and came, performed and gave us an amazing holiday. Of course, during the year the girls from Mexico and Cuba pulled themselves up very well. And our girls are simply incomparable.

As they say, sport unites. Live competition is great. There are no enemies in sport, there are rivals in sport. This lively competition gives an incentive to other countries to catch up with Russia. They think that now our country is not on the world stage, and it is easier for them. In fact, they are missing out on a lot. I am very sorry that Russia is not currently represented in international competitions. We can see this beauty. The Internet has not been canceled, the whole world is watching us.

– The tournament had unusual rules again.

– Yes, the rules are complicated here, but everyone can try and perform. Look, no one is afraid to go out with a jump rope. It was canceled in 2011, it is no longer an Olympic sport. But I think that our sport has become poorer because of this. Therefore, we returned the exercises with the rope. The kids were getting ready. Everyone said that it was difficult, but interesting. In our tournament, you can make elements without restrictions. A gymnast can show everything she is capable of. The most important thing is that if beautiful and complex elements are performed, it is estimated at high points.

— What is the peculiarity of the new Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy?

– National teams have always had their own base for training. The regions did not have it. The academy will be home to regional teams, clubs and other countries. We are now creating an international association, we will communicate with everyone and share our experience. We are open for communication.