Fire in the villa in Sant’Urbano, which led to the death of Alina Crenicean: the heroic gesture of the uncle to save his nephews

A life made up of home and work is what he had chosen to lead Alina Crenicean, the 36-year-old mother who died on the morning of Sunday 26 March, due to the fire that broke out in her house. The family lived opposite their grandparents and uncle.

Just the latter in feeling the roarimmediately went out into the house and together with his brother, they tried to do everything possible to save the two kids. But the woman didn’t make it.

It all started in the early morning of Sunday 26 Marchat about 8 of the morning. Precisely in the villa located in the municipality of Saint Urbanin the province of Padua.

Alina had just woken up and went down to the kitchen to prepare the breakfast for her husband and her two children aged 9 and 2. It was a day like any other for her and she probably didn’t realize what was happening in her house.

Maybe for one gas leak, there was that substance around the room. Indeed when the woman has turned on the light and the pellet stove, the fire broke out within moments. The flames spread within a matter of seconds.

The husband thanks to the help of his brother, left home after hearing the loud noise. They pulled the two children out of the window and also helped the man out.

The death of Alina Crenicean after the fire

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene. However, when they pulled the woman out, he was no longer there for her nothing more to do. They could only ascertain his death.

Now only further investigations will shed light on this heartbreaking affair, which led to the disappearance of one young mother.

Alina’s husband, Michelangelo, to try to get out of the house, he stepped on a beam full of nails. But in the morning, she showed no concern for hers at all conditions. To everyone he said: “It’s nothing!” He was broken when he learned that unfortunately his wife didn’t make it to save herself.