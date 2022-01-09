NieR: Automata is one of the best-selling games by PlatinumGames. As such, it is a sequel to the original. Nier, and is also a continuation and derivative of Drakengard.

But the creative studio of Bayonetta is not solely responsible for its success, but also the team led by the designer Yoko taro. This title not only stands out for its gameplay and story, but also for its characters. Among them is the popular 2B.

2B is a very popular character from NieR: Automata

She is a battle android whose full name is YoRHa No.2 Type, but it is more common and practical to tell 2B. She is the protagonist of her own route into history and since she appeared she has attracted attention.

He has great fighting skills and has multiple weapons. Some of them lend themselves more to close combat while others allow you to do it from a distance. It is a deadly and effective fighting machine.

RIP NieR: Its director affirms that the series has come to an end

Even if 2B does not speak much that we say in NieR: Automata, has a good development in his personality. It just shows it in a different way than usual.

But in addition to standing out for the above, it also stands out for its well-accomplished design.

Her black dress complemented by boots and blindfold, which are the same color, give her a mysterious and elegant appearance. Her white hair makes a great contrast and attracts attention.

This cosplay retains all the elements of this android

The sword is the traditional weapon of 2B and takes full advantage of it. It is because of this that it has inspired many fan arts Y cosplays. In the latter case, we share with you a contribution from the cosplayer Alina becker.

As you can see, he was able to recreate the appearance of this android quite well. He did not forget any detail, although this time he decided to represent her without the blindfold. This is not the first representation he has made of her.

It is what can be interpreted from the calendar that he carries in his hand and where it also appears. The dry ice around enhances this cosplay from 2B from NieR: Automata. It was not such a necessary thing but it is certainly a nice touch.

For one cosplayer professional like her, it is no problem to recreate this character as well as possible. With regard to this series of games and if we pay attention to the statements of his own Taro, it seems that it has already come to an end.

