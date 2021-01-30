It was five years ago. The rupture was brutal. Chrystelle was not expecting it at all. It must be said that with two children of 4 and 7 years old, she had her nose in the handlebars, as they say. “When he left, everything fell apart,” she recalls. He was a nurse in a mental hospital. He left everything to become… a clown. A seasonal job, which does not guarantee him a regular salary. The divorce is pronounced. He must pay 260 euros each month in alimony. “Very quickly, he let me know he couldn’t. He only saw his children for the summer holidays, and I still had to deal with everything today. “

“He owes 10,000 euros”

At the time, Chrystelle was an executive secretary in an SME. She earns a decent living. She tells herself that she doesn’t need him, that she won’t find the energy to ask him for money every month. So she drops legal proceedings to claim her right. Except that, two years ago, her company filed for bankruptcy and she found herself unemployed. “I had to make choices. »No more capoeira and judo. Exit the holidays and all that is not of first necessity. “I told myself that it was not normal, that my children should not suffer from this situation. I really needed the pension. “

So she takes the steps to the family court judge. But, with the new status of autoentrepreneur of her ex-husband, impossible to set up a wage garnishment via a bailiff. Especially since, most of the time, he lives in Italy. She contacts a family assistant from the family allowance fund who informs her of her rights and the CAF grants her 115 euros per child via the family support allowance. “But, every three months, CAF asks me to prove that a legal procedure is well underway for the maintenance. And when my ex-spouse is abroad, then there is nothing CAF can do. I am not entitled to anything. It’s exhausting, sighs Chrystelle. In the meantime, he lives with his new partner, sees his children when he sees fit and he owes more than 10,000 euros in pension. “

170 euros This is the average amount of alimony fixed by the judge.

Half of them are between 100 and 200 euros.

400,000 This is the number of separations, each year, in France.

Half concern couples with a minor child, whose average age is 8 years.

1 million This is the number of parents who receive child support.

40% It is the share of unpaid or partially pensions.

18% This is the percentage that the alimony represents in the income of the families concerned.

In France, 40% of alimony would be totally or partially unpaid. A phenomenon that affects around 350,000 separated parents and in particular single-parent families. In 85% of cases, they are single women with children. Among them, 33% are affected by precariousness, twice as much as the rest of the population. And after a separation, their standard of living drops on average by 20%, against 3% for men. A specifically female impoverishment, often interpreted as the consequence of the “economic dependence” of women, who earn on average 42% less than their husbands.

Catherine remembers very well her descent into hell. She now lives alone in Beauvais, in the Oise, with her 13-year-old son. When she separated from her husband three years ago, she had been unemployed for six months. She then receives 1,200 euros per month. For their son, alimony of 150 euros had been set by the judge. Her ex-spouse, a territorial official, had a monthly salary of 1,700 euros. “The first few months, he paid this pension regularly. But the more it went, the more I had to claim it from him, she says. Sometimes he could pay me nothing for three or four months. “

Catherine is then on all fronts: selling the house because she can no longer repay the loan, find an apartment, look for a job and ensure the well-being of her son. “My parents helped me because I couldn’t make ends meet. It’s humiliating. For a long time, the payment of the pension was conditioned by the goodwill of her ex-spouse, like a kind of blackmail that he exerted on her. “I found myself justifying myself for the smallest house purchases. If he bought him an item of clothing, he deducted it from the pension. They were endless calculations, for everything. It’s very hard, psychologically, she breathes. It’s like a form of control, we have the impression of begging for this money. “

Many give up their right

Catherine, however, did not want to initiate proceedings with the family court judge. “I did not feel the strength to fight against him, although I know that this pension is a right for my son. But I preferred to give up, to no longer have any connection with the father. Today, she found a job as a medical secretary in a dental office. And plans to live, why not, with her new partner. But there is no question that he shares the costs of his son’s education. Yet, she knows, she can definitely put an end to child support. “It’s absurd,” she angrily. It will put me in a very unpleasant situation of dependence on my partner, whether I like it or not, while the father is completely discharging himself. “

The problem is recurrent. So much so that at the beginning of the yellow vests crisis, he returned to the mat. K d’urgences, an association which fights to have the difficulties of single-parent families recognized, was then charged by the government to collect the complaints of angry families. The subject of alimony, along with that of housing, came first. Some time later, President Emmanuel Macron said: “We cannot rely on single mothers who raise their children the incivism of their former spouses. “

At the same time, discussions were underway with associations supporting single-parent families and the various ministries concerned in order to better secure the payment of pensions and provide families with lasting protection. Already in 2016, the Agency for the recovery of unpaid maintenance payments (Aripa) was created. “Little known, this system has only settled 20% of unpaid debts,” notes Constance Bensussan, adviser on solidarity, equality between women and men, struggles against discrimination by the President of the Republic. “It was also necessary that the victim renews his procedures for each unpaid. “Tedious negotiations, which very few begin.

1er January, reform of the payment of child support entered into full force. From now on, the CAF or the MSA (for beneficiaries of the agricultural scheme) can collect alimony from the parent who must pay it and then pay it every month to the one who must receive it. And can make withdrawals from the bank accounts of the ex-spouse. “The request can be made by one of the two parents, to the CAF or to the judge during a divorce,” explains Constance Bensussan. With a single step, the fund will then be the intermediary until the child is 18 years old. »In the event of non-payment, CAF is responsible for automatically recovering the sum and, while waiting, pays the beneficiary parent the family support allowance, in the amount of 116 euros per month. She then turns to the bad payer by directly withdrawing the amount concerned from her bank account. The government’s objective is to eliminate around 100,000 unpaid debts per year in the coming years.

A new spouse is worth … loss of allowance!

If all the associations have recognized improvements with this reform, some downsides – of size – remain. “Women remain in the position of demanders, financially dependent, to which the family institution and its legal framework assign them, despite their contribution to economic life, commercial and non-commercial”, explain for the site Au feminine sociologists Sibylle Gollac and Céline Bessière. “One could imagine that it is the insolvent fathers who must take the steps to obtain a benefit allowing them to pay the contribution to the maintenance of their children. Or that the deduction of alimony is made directly at source, by the public treasury, with an automatic reassessment each year, ”say the researchers.

There is also this important point: mothers who receive the CAF family support allowance lose it if they get back together. Clearly, the allowance amounts to managing the sexuality of women, condemned to be financially dependent, either on the State or on their spouse. “Unfair and archaic”, considers the collective Abandon de famille-Tolérance zero! who reminds us: “Alimony is an economic right of children. Refusing to pay them is an offense. “