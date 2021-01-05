The bailiffs for 2020 recovered 1.2 billion rubles more in alimony than a year earlier. This was reported by RIA News Deputy Head of the Department for the Organization of Execution Proceedings of the FSSP, Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service Dmitry Zheludkov.

In just 11 months of last year, 16.7 billion rubles were collected. This is 1.2 billion rubles more than in the same period in 2019. Zheludkov stressed that the bailiffs managed to achieve the payment of alimony in 78.9 percent of cases of the total amount of enforcement proceedings for alimony.

The interlocutor of the publication also said that several enforcement proceedings on the recovery of alimony may be initiated against the same alimony.

According to him, as of December 1, bailiffs had 795.8 thousand proceedings to recover alimony.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians, whose departure is limited due to debts, owed a total of 1.6 trillion rubles. As of December 1, 2020, more than 4.1 million decisions on temporary restrictions on the departure of debtors from the country were in force in Russia. Moreover, more than 532 thousand of them accounted for alimony debtors. Their total debt exceeds 115 billion rubles.