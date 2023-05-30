The violence left by food debtors

This Monday, May 29, a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) where articles 38 and 102 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States are reformed and added, regarding the suspension of rights to hold office. , employment or public service commission.

Said decree, signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, establishes that the people with alimony debts will not be able to run for a popular election position.

In addition to those who refuse to pay alimony, those who will also not be able to aspire to a public service position will be:

On the final sentence imposing such suspension as a penalty.

For having a final sentence for the intentional commission of crimes against life and bodily integrity; against sexual freedom and security, normal psychosexual development; due to family violence, equated family or domestic violence, violation of sexual intimacy; for political violence against women based on gender, in any of its modalities and types.

“In the cases of this fraction, the person may not be registered as a candidate for any popularly elected position, nor be appointed for employment, position or commission in the public service,” says the DOF publication.







