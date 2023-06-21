The statements of the president of Euromedia Research, after the presentation of the results of the research ‘Soft drinks: image, value, tradition and meaning’.

“The research data highlighted a country that loves soft drinks because they bring back childhood, the joy of the holidays and socializing: for this I have defined it as a search for a smile”. These are the statements of Alessandra Ghisleri, president of Euromedia Research, after the presentation of the results of the research ‘Non-alcoholic beverages: image, value, tradition and meaning’.

The study, presented during the public meeting of Assobibe, at the Milan headquarters of Assolombarda, photographs the relationship between Italians and the soft drinks sector: “Citizens associate soft drinks with moments of celebration and even companies, located in our territories, they are interpreted in a positive way for the induced activities that they manage to produce. Even the drinks, so-called ‘niche’, are recognized by people precisely because they use local materials and enrich the territory”, concludes Ghisleri.