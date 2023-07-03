“With today’s meeting we have taken a further step forward which will lead to the full reopening of the Japanese market to Italian pork. Our country boasts an ancient tradition in the production of excellent agri-food products, characterized by high quality thanks to the to strict regulations on health requirements, the evaluations of which are carried out by the Ministry of Health on the basis of the most rigorous scientific principles in compliance also with the regulations established at an international level”. Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, who today met with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Japan, Hideo Tsunoda. The meeting was an opportunity to take stock of the negotiations already undertaken regarding the reopening of the Japanese market to Italian pork and to resume the discussion between the technicians of the competent Italian and Japanese ministries.

“The meeting revealed the authorization by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for the export of pork products subjected to heat treatment in Japan in favor of 17 Italian plants. On the subject of seasoned products, however, there was an opening on the Japanese side and a willingness to collaborate with the technicians of the Ministry of Health”, concludes the note.