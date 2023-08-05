Next Sunday one of the most attractive friendly games between Manchester United and Athletic Club will be taking place.
Both teams are not having a good time in their preseason, where they arrive with 3 and 2 setbacks respectively.
The Red Devils team lost 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
For its part, in its most recent match the Spanish club drew 1-1 against Eibar, in a game played last Thursday on the pitch of the Las Llanas Stadium, in Sestao.
That is why now they want to leave everything on the pitch to win their last preseason game before starting activity in their corresponding leagues.
Goalie: T. Heaton
Defenses: B. Williams, V. Lindelöf, H. Maguire, Diogo Dalot
Media: S. McTominay, C. Eriksen, O. Forson, D. van de Beek, F. Pellistri
Forward: J. Sancho.
Goalie: unai simon
Defenses: De Marcos, Aitor Paredes, Dani Vivian, Yuri
Media: Ander Herrera, Mikel Vesga, I. Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams
Forward: Gorka Guruzeta.
Undoubtedly, a game where on paper the wide favorite is the English squad, although nothing is written in football, and the Spanish club led by coach Ernesto Valverde will seek to surprise.
For now, the game will be taking place next Sunday at 9 o’clock in the morning, Central Mexico time, on the Aviva Stadium field in Dublin.
