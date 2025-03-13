This Thursday, March 13, Manchester United and Real Sociedad face in the second round of the Eighth of the Europa League in Old Trafford. The first leg, played at the Reale Arena, ended with a 1-1 draw, leaving the tie open for both sets.

In the first leg, Manchester United was advanced with a goal from Joshua Zirkzee in the 57th minute. However, a penalty converted poR Mikel Oyarzabal in 70 The score match. Both teams had opportunities to uneven the result, but the draw persisted until the end.

The ‘Red Devils’ face several Important absences. Leny Yoro retired injured in the last League match and is doubtful for Thursday. In addition, players like Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are discarded by injury.

The Royal Society, meanwhile, tells the question of whether they can play Martín Zubimendiwho lost the first way due to illness. However, he played the last League match and can appear in Old Trafford, something that undoubtedly the Txuri-Urdin thank.









In their respective leagues, Both teams are far from the positions of Europe So getting the Europa League title is a ticket to play the next season at the Champions League. The Imanol team comes from losing to Sevilla at home 0-1, while Manchester tied one in front of Arsenal.

Possible Manchester United alignment

Manchester United could present the following alignment: André Onana; Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu; Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund.

Possible alignment of the Royal Society

For its part, Real Sociedad could align the following players: Álex Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldía, Aguerd, Muñóz; Martín Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Sucic; Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea.

This confrontation promises to be decisive for the European aspirations of both clubs, with everything to decide at the mythical Old Trafford stadium.