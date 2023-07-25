FC Barcelona is preparing to face Real Madrid in another pre-season friendly match, in a match that promises emotions and a sample of what the Blaugrana team can offer next season. With new signings and consolidated figures, the expectation is at its highest point.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – The young Spanish goalkeeper is shaping up to be the starter in the first friendly of the preseason against Juventus. Peña will have the opportunity to prove his worth and compete for a place in the Blaugrana goal. His agility and responsiveness make him a reliable option under three sticks.
RW: SERGINO DEST – The American right-back returns to FC Barcelona after his loan spell in Italy. Dest stands out for his devilish speed, ability to overflow on the wing and his contribution in the offensive phase. In addition, he has shown a good ability to join the attack and create danger in the rival area.
CB: ARAUJO – The Uruguayan central defender has earned a prominent place in the culé defense. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to play from behind make him a modern and complete central defender. Araújo will be a key piece in Barcelona’s defense against Real Madrid
CB: IÑIGO MARTINEZ – The signing of the experienced Spanish defender will bring solidity and experience to Barça’s defensive line. With his ability to anticipate and cut plays, along with his leadership on the field, Iñigo will complement Araújo well in the center of defense.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back arrived at FC Barcelona from Chelsea. Alonso is a versatile player, capable of playing both in defense and in midfield. His ability to project himself into attack and his precision in crosses into the area make him a constant threat to opponents.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutch midfielder is one of the most outstanding talents of FC Barcelona. De Jong combines defensive and offensive skills with great mastery. His ability to distribute the ball, his vision of the game and his ability to break lines make him a key player in the team’s tactical scheme.
MC: PEDRI – The young Spanish talent has quickly established himself as a mainstay in FC Barcelona’s midfield. Pedri stands out for his maturity in the game, his refined technique and his ability to create goal opportunities. His performance on the field has impressed locals and strangers, and his presence in the lineup is indisputable.
MC: KESSIE – The Ivorian midfielder was a luxury reinforcement for Barcelona. His physical strength, ability to recover balls and his vision of the game give him an ideal profile for midfield. It is possible that we are facing the last minutes of him as a blaugrana.
ED: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger arrived from Leeds United to reinforce Barça’s attack. With his speed, dribbling and ability to unbalance opposing defences, Raphinha will bring depth and danger down the right flank.
IE: ANSU FATI – The young Spanish prodigy has had a tough season but Xavi trusts him. Fati stands out for his speed, agility and ability to score goals. His ability to break through on the flank and his scoring nose make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – With his scoring instinct, his ability to finish plays and his experience at the highest level, Lewandowski will be the reference in the culé attack and a constant threat for Real Madrid’s defense
Goalie: Inaki Pena
Defenses: S Roberto, Araujo, Alonso, Iñigo Martínez
Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Kessie
Forwards: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
