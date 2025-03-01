This Friday, February 28, 2025, the sky will offer a unique astronomical show: seven planets of the Solar System will align in a phenomenon known as “Planetary parade“, which will not be repeated until 2040. For a few hours, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn can be observed at the same time in the sky.

However, not everyone will be visible to the naked eye and the opportunity to see them will be limited. For those astronomy and curious fans, the key will be to know What time and where to look To enjoy this phenomenon.

What time can alignment be seen from Spain?

According to eltiempo.esthe optimal moment for observation in Spain will be Among 5.00Hy 7:00 p.m. in the morning of February 29just before dawn begins to illuminate the sky. During this period, the planets aligned will form a diagonal line that will extend from the east horizon to the southeast.

The complete alignment, however, will be difficult to capture because Saturn and Mercury will soon be hidden under the horizon. The schedules of putting each planet on the night of February 28 will be:

Saturn: 19.50h

Mercury: 20.22h

Neptune: 20.34h

Venus: 21.52h

URANO: 01.21H

Jupiter: 02.55h

Mars: 05.47h

Where can you see?

To enjoy the planetary alignment in the best conditions, it is essential to choose a place with clear skies and low pollution light. Some recommendations to find the ideal site are: opt for a high place with a clear view, get away from the artificial light of cities and roads or allow the eyes to adapt to darkness, for example.

Through astronomical applications such as Skyview, Stellarium, Star Walk, Skysafari either SkyWatch NASA can be located in real time. Binocular or telescopes can also be used to observe less visible planets such as Uranus and Neptune, even Saturn’s rings.

In Spainsome of the best locations to observe the night sky – always that the weather conditions allow it – are the Teide National Park, in Tenerife; the Monfragüe National Park in Cáceres; the Sierra de Gredos (Ávila) or the most remote areas of the Pyrenees, due to its low light pollution and favorable altitude for astronomical observation.

How to follow the live planetary alignment?

For those who cannot observe the alignment from their location, there are online options to follow the event in real time. The NASA TV and some astronomical observatories usually offer live broadcasts of celestial phenomena through YouTube and its official websites.

It is advisable to be attentive to social networks and website of Spanish astronomical entities, such as Aragonese astronomical group wave Alava Astronomical Societywhich could organize special events or live broadcasts so as not to miss this unique event.

Why does this peculiar planetary phenomenon occur?

Planetary alignments occur when the planets of the Solar System are in the same region of heaven from our perspective on Earth. However, this does not mean that the planets are really aligned in space, but that Your orbital disposition creates this optical illusion.

This event is rare because each planet has a different orbit time around the Sun. While the Earth takes 365 days to complete its orbit, other planets such as Jupiter need almost 12 terrestrial years, and Neptune up to 165 years. The coincidence of your positions It generates exceptional moments such as this Friday, February 28.