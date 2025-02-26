Seven planets will align this February 28 of 2025, a phenomenon that will not be repeated again within 400 years. But … why is this ‘planet parade’ in space? How could we observe this alignment of planets? And how can we distinguish each one? In this explanatory video we tell you all the details of this historic event.

This alignment is the planetary conjunctionas the relative situation of two or more stars when they are aligned with the observation point. That is, planetary alignment is the moment in which, from Earth, Several planets seem to be in a straight line. This event will allow astronomers to study the dynamics of the planets and their gravitational interactions.

The planets closest to Earth will participate in it. Right after sunset, Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Marsthey will align in heaven.

Seven planets will be aligned this February 28, 2025. Photo: NASA Nicolás Gómez Sañudo

This phenomenon will not be repeated until 2492which makes it a very special event for astronomy lovers and will even impress the most skeptical because, although it is not a perfect alignment in space, its visual effect for the inhabitants of the Earth It will be, and notably.

When and how can this phenomenon be observed?

The ideal time to observe alignment is Right after sunsetbut it must be taken into account that the exact exit and setting time of each planet will vary depending on your location on Earth.

Alignment will be visible from anywhere in the world, observers of the northern hemisphere and countries near Ecuador will have more ease to see this amazing visual effect. In Spain this event can be seen from sunset.

Meteorological conditions must also be favorable. In addition, get away from urban areas with greater light pollution will also help enjoy a clear sky, especially recommending rural or mountainous areas and with better views of this astronomical event. Even so, the use of small telescopes This experience will improve a lot.

The use of a telescope will improve the scope and vision of the planets. 20m

This is the great opportunity to be able to observe up to 7 planets, since this particular phenomenon will not be repeated until 2492.