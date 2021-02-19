The huge universe of social movements that coexist in Argentina many times lead to confusion regarding what position they have in the face of the different State policies carried out by the governments of the day. Since the end of 2019, with the inauguration of Alberto Fernández as president emerged from a Front of All that brought together very diverse political profiles, these types of unknowns have been triggered even more.

Perhaps the most curious fact of yesterday’s mobilization is that one of the most active organizations was Walking Neighborhoods, represented in Silvia Saravia, the national coordinator of the movement that respond to Libres del Sur, the party chaired by Humberto Tumini.

The march headed to the Ministry of Social Development, where he serves as undersecretary Daniel Menendez, the historic leader of Barrios de Pie, who aligned himself with the Frente de Todos prior to the election, from “Somos”, the party that created Victoria Donda.

The break occurred when Donda turned to Kirchnerism, while Tumini joined forces with Juan Manuel Urtubey in elementary school with Roberto Lavagna, with whom he ended up in a column in the 2019 presidential elections.

Thus, Barrios de Pie was divided into two factions. Last year, Saravia publicly denounced Menéndez for “usurping Barrios de Pie.”

Menéndez publicly maintains that he is still part of Barrios de Pie, and that he leads the most massive space in the organization. From there it was part of “Los Cayetanos”, the triumvirate that formed with the Classist and Combative Current (CCC) and with the CTEP of Juan Grabois (today in the UTEP), closely linked with Menéndez during all these years and of direct arrival to Pope Francis.

The name “Cayetanos” refers to a large march that they promoted on August 7, 2016, the day of San Cayetano, in repudiation of the policies of the government of Mauricio Macri, who had taken office eight months earlier.

But they are not the only social organizations that have internal weight in the day-to-day government. The Evita Movement has gained strategic places in recent months, with Emilio Pérsico and Fernando “Chino” Navarro as banners.

Persico is currently the Secretary of Social Economy, an entity that reports directly to the Ministry of Social Development and in which as Undersecretary of Integration and Training Policies Menendez performs precisely.

Handles, from there, a budget of $ 115,000 million, mainly highlighting the Empower Work program, central in the ministerial structure, since from there in 2020 780,000 people were assisted with “reconverted social plans”, as detailed in the Ministry itself

Of long militancy in Peronism, Navarrese, meanwhile, is secretary of parliamentary and institutional relations within the Chief of Cabinet. Both are valued internally, and even in the opposition, with whom they engage in good political dialogue.

In the last hours, the Movimiento Evita added another box within the Government. In the past week he formally assumed the head of the National Institute of Associativism and Social Economy, Alexandre Roig, a French sociologist who came to the country in the 2001 crisis and is part of the group led by Persico and Navarro. He came from working, precisely, as an advisor in the Secretariat of Social Economy.

In January, Clarín confirmed that Roig would be appointed in the Inaes and that he was going to manage a fund of $ 2,500 million per year, under the orbit of the Ministry of Productive Development of Matías Kulfas and not that of Social Development, where it was originally. Yesterday, as president of the board of the entity that brings together cooperatives and mutuals, he was received by Alberto Fernández in Olivos.

But La Cámpora is also part of the distribution of funds within Social Development. In charge of the Social Inclusion Secretariat is Laura Valeria Alonso, a reference for the group and responsible for the program with almost the same amount of funds: $ 114,000 million for Food Policies, from where the Alimentar Card payments arise, which this week were duplicates in their amounts.

One of the main complaints at the march was the lack of food assistance. According to the official Open Budget site, the sending of funds for Social Development is one of the highest. In January, for example, $ 600 million a day went to social plans.

