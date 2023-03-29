War in Ukraine, Minister Crosetto in the classroom. Conte’s attack

New Arms clash in Ukraine between majority and opposition. It is again the leader of the 5 stars, Giuseppe Conte, a launch the offensive against the Minister of Defence in a question from the pentastellati at Question time.

“Minister Crosetto – begins the former prime minister – you want us to believe that the shipment of arms envisaged in this decree does not have an impact on the level of security of our defense system and does not in any case require an overall recovery of our stocks of military arsenals. You spoke of physiology: there is nothing physiological about these military dispatches. This government, like the previous one that we have tried to direct, unheeded, in a different way, rather than aligned with NATO, is pinned and from this point of view you have expressed an assessment that says a lot about your posture. Can you tell us what are the limits, if any, to military escalation with regard to these supplies? You have to tell us, because you are taking Italy to war. Respect our Constitution.”

The defense owner’s reply is very close: “The sending of arms to Ukraine was decided by the previous government, the one of which today’s interrogators were also part, while on our part there was only a single decree”.

“This government – urges Conte – like the previous one that we have tried to address, unheard, in a different way, more than deployed compared to NATO it is ‘backed’ and from this point of view you have expressed an assessment that says a lot about your posture”.

War in Ukraine, Prime Minister Meloni hears Zelensky about the Conference that will take place in Rome

Giorgia Meloni had a telephone exchange with President Zelensky. According to a note from Palazzo Chigi, the two leaders discussed a common goalwhich is to pursue a “just peace”.

Zelensky made a point of calling the prime minister for thank Italy for having called the forthcoming Rome Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine foreseen next 26 April at the Palazzo della Farnesina. In fact, this meeting will be a crucial moment for strengthen relations between Italian companies and Ukraine.

As everyone will remember, Giorgia Meloni was in Kiev only on February 21st and a month later, on the eve of the European Council of 22 March, he addressed the Parliament. On this Zelensky he reminded the Italian president of the strong motivation of the Ukrainian army, it was said confident that Russia’s attacks will be repelled thanks to the assistance of Western states, with Italy at the forefront.

