In Aligarh, UP, there has been a case of adulteration of pebbles, stones and sand in ration distributed to the poor. The villagers have blamed the ration dealer for this. They allege that the dealer is mixing more than 10 kg of sand in a sack of wheat on Godap. The Deputy Collector has asked to send the report to the District Magistrate after conducting an inquiry into the entire matter.The whole matter is about the village Kalyanpur of Atrauli, Tehsil of Aligarh. Ration card holders here complained that pebbles were being found in the wheat of ration for black marketing in Kalyanpur for corruption and profiteering. More than ten kilograms of pebbles are coming out in a sack of 90 kg of wheat. It is also being said that such complaints are also being received inside the city.

Seeing the ration, wheat, rice, stone-pebbles, and sand in sugar, the villagers’ anger arose. When the other sacks were opened, those sacks had the same view. When the fulfillment inspector was called after the intervention of the BJP officer, upon investigation, the said wheat sacks were found packed at the godowns and all the sacks were adulterated from above.

On the complaint of Sub-Collector Pankaj Kumar, an inquiry was immediately sent to the supply inspector on the spot. So, during testing, adulteration was found in the wheat sack. Pankaj Kumar, after conducting a fair investigation into the entire incident, has said to send the report to District Magistrate Aligarh.