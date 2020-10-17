Highlights: Aligarh Police’s Twitter handle hacked, shared CM’s objectionable cartoon

After this, Aligarh police filed an FIR against unknown people

SP Crime reported, Twitter has reported, attempts to trace hackers continue

Aligarh

The Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Police was hacked on Saturday. Police officials reported this. A case has been registered against unknown people in the case. It was told that an objectionable cartoon related to the Hathras case was retweeted by the Twitter handle of the Aligarh police. A probe has been ordered to the cyber cell in the case.

Giving information about the case, Aligarh SP Crime Arvind Kumar said that on Saturday the Twitter handle of Aligarh Police was found hacked. This led to a retweet of an objectionable post by another Twitter handle, in which an objectionable cartoon was made about CM Yogi Adityanath and Hathras case. It was told that in this cartoon some people are seen burning the dead body of a woman in front of the CM.

BJP leader complained

This is being linked to the forced funeral of the young woman in the case of Hathras. An attempt has been made to show from the tweet that everything that happened in Hathras happened at the behest of the Chief Minister. According to media reports, a BJP leader had complained to SP City after seeing such objectionable posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aligarh police. He also showed the screenshot of the post with his application to SP.

Arvind Kumar said that an FIR has been filed against unknown people in the case. We have reported the case to Twitter. Also we are trying to trace the hacker.