In Aligarh, the miscreants arrived at a jewelery shop in Bannadevi area on Friday afternoon. If there were normal costumes, how could their intentions be judged? A man present in the shop gave the crookers a sanitizer to clean their hands. The miscreants sanitized hands. Then the three miscreants took out the katta and looted jewelery worth about Rs 35 lakh and cash of Rs 50,000. The area has been stirred since the incident. After executing this incident, the crooks escaped from the scene. After the incident, senior police officers including IG reached the spot and started the investigation. Police are saying that the miscreants will soon be arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.
11 Sep 2020, 7:41 PM ISTViews: 1445
