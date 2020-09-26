Highlights: Friend burns a young man sitting in a tea shop in Aligarh

Both were old friends, they had a dispute over a minor matter

Youth admitted to burn ward of Malkhan Singh Hospital

SP villager said, action will be taken after coming to Tahrir

Aligarh

Sitting at a tea shop in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a young man drinking tea, set fire to him by pouring petrol from behind. Akash and Pawan hailing from Aligarh used to drive trucks together. At the same time, after laughing between the two, Akash had tightened up the wind. Pawan had opposed it at that time. There was a mutual dispute between the two about this matter.

Saturday morning when Pawan reached the tea shop outside his house and was drinking tea. At the same time, Akash reached there and put petrol on the back of the wind and set it on fire. After this he escaped from the spot.

Seeing the critical condition of Pawan, the family reached the spot and admitted to the burn ward inside the Malkhan Singh Hospital in Aligarh. The condition of the wind remains constant here. Superintendent of Police Rural Shubham Patel said that the two were friends among themselves and the two had a dispute over something between themselves. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. After coming to Tahrir, action will be taken by registering a case.