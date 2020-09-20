Highlights: MLA Sanjeev Raja openly challenges police in a dispute between BJP workers and police in Aligarh

In Aligarh, UP, the dispute between BJP workers and police increased so much that BJP city MLA Sanjeev Raja openly challenged the police. BJP workers allege that the police along with one of their activists took them to the police station and behaved indecently. BJP leaders were demanding the sacking of the policeman.

The case is of Mahavir Ganj of Thana Bannadevi area. Late Saturday, a young man named Tanishk Kumar was returning home by bike. When the police constable asked him for the papers of the car, he took them to the police station. According to Tanishq, he had told that he is the booth president of BJP and returning home after doing a group study. Constable did not listen to him, Tanishq alleges that he was indecent when he asked BJP leader Sanjay Goyal to talk to him.

When this information was received by BJP city MLA Sanjeev Raja, he surrounded the police station with workers late in the night. The activists also shouted slogans of Police Administration Murdabad. During this, MLA Sanjeev Raja said, ‘What will the police do to the general public when they are treating the BJP worker like this. Through this incident, I want to clearly tell Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, that he should handle his policemen or else Bharatiya Janata Party workers are not weak and will handle them.

Tanishq alleges that about 15 to 20 policemen dragged him into two jeeps and dragged him inside the police station. Police beat up for about 15 to 20 minutes. Video recording of the fight is inside the CCTV camera located inside the police station.

Is not the first chance of confrontation

This is not the first time that there has been a clash between police and BJP leaders. Earlier also, the Iglas MLA alleged that SO Gond assaulted him when he went to the police station to inquire about a case.