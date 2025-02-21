The world of video games has changed a lot in recent years, with hyperrealist graphics, increasingly complex titles and game systems connected to the cloud. However, The charm of the classic games is still intactand more and more players look for devices that allow them to relive the nostalgia of the titles of yesteryear.

For them, Portable retro consoles have become an ideal option to enjoy thousands of classic games anywhere. Unlike modern consoles, these devices do not depend on Internet connections or subscriptions to access their games catalog.

Many include pre -installed emulators and a library of classic titles that cover from the first consoles to more advanced systems. And in addition, they are usually cheap, just as ANBERNIC RG35XX H.what offers more than 5,000 pre -installed classic games For only 54 euros in Aliexpress.

A retro laptop with great performance

With this retro portable console you can enjoy more than 5,000 classic video games. Angela Montañez | ANBERNIC





Within the retro console sector, ANBERNIC has positioned himself as one of the most recognized brandsand Its RG35xx H is one of its best -selling consoleshighlighting for its compact design, its broad compatibility with different emulators and their portability.

This portable console has a 3.5 -inch IPS screen with 640 x 480 pixels resolution. In addition, it incorporates a four -core processor, which guarantees a fluid performance even in more demanding games within the retro catalog.

One of its strengths is its expandable storage capacity, thanks to its two microSD card slots. This allows users to add more games and emulators without space problems. Besides, Its 3,300 mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of autonomymaking it an ideal option for long portable game sessions.





Portable retro consoles are still booming



Portable retro consoles have proven to be a great alternative for those who seek to relive the golden age of video games without the need for cloud services or payment catalogs. Models such as the ANBERNIC RG35XX H offer A complete game experience, with a simple interface and the possibility of playing both alone and in multiplayer mode by Wi -Fi or Bluetooth connection.

Another aspect that makes this console stand out is its versatility. In addition to allowing to play portable, CEnta with HDMI output, which allows you to connect it to a TV and enjoy the games on a bigger screen. It also admits external controlswhich makes it an interesting option to play with friends more comfortably.

In short, if you are a lover of classic video games and look for a practical, powerful device and with a large game library, the ANBERNIC RG35XX H, With its excellent value for moneyit is one of the best options within the world of portable retro consoles.

