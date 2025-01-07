AliExpress announced “temporary subsidies” on its line products Choice and new discount coupons for its users, in response to the 19% tax implemented by the Government of Mexico. As of January 1, the general Foreign Trade rules published by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) establish an increase in taxes on products imported from countries without a trade agreement, such as China.

The measure affects, above all, Mexicans who make online purchases on platforms such as AliExpress, Shein or Temu, since they must pay a 19% tax, composed of 16% VAT and a 3% import tariff, regardless of the value of the orders.

“AliExpress strives to continue adapting to regulatory changes and, with the goal of providing a smooth transition for its users, starting January 6, 2025, AliExpress will offer a limited-time subsidy on Choice products,” the commerce giant said. China. And he added that “it reaffirms its commitment to the national economy by strengthening the opportunities for more local merchants to grow within our platform, thus contributing to shared prosperity, but not before thanking them for the trust they place in AliExpress to continue supporting the development of electronic commerce in Mexico”.

Fight against “abusive practices”

Goods sent from Canada and the United States through courier companies, covered by the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), will be subject to a 17% tariff if their value exceeds $50 but does not exceed $117. dollars. According to the tax authority, these measures seek to strengthen the “fight against abusive practices.” Previously, goods within these value ranges were exempt from duties, explained a SAT spokesperson.

Platforms that offer services in Mexico must request registration in the RFC, in accordance with the procedure sheet “Request for registration in the RFC of residents abroad who provide digital services”, refers to Chapter 12 of the Fiscal Miscellany published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

This latest decision by the Government of Mexico joins the 35% tariff on imported textile products, announced in December 2024 by the Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard. This policy, valid until 2026, represents the first significant control imposed by Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on the Chinese online commerce giants.

The measure aims to revitalize the Mexican textile industry, affected by low prices and cheap labor in other countries; increase tax collection in Mexico, one of the countries with the lowest tax collection within the OECD; and third, send a signal of cooperation to the next government of Donald Trump, which threatened to apply a 25% tariff on Mexican imports if policies to stop migration to the United States were not tightened.

In addition, the policy seeks to strengthen trade with USMCA partners and mark a clear distancing from China in the economic sphere.

A political strategy of Mexico before the arrival of Donald Trump to power

Donald Trump launched his threats since last November. The re-elected president said: “As everyone knows, thousands of people are passing through Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs to levels never seen before. At this moment, a Caravan coming from Mexico, consisting of thousands of people, seems unstoppable in its attempt to cross our currently Open Border. On January 20, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all the necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products entering the United States, and their ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until Drugs, particularly Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily resolve this long-simmering problem. We hereby demand that you use this power, and until such time as you do so, it is time for you to pay a very high price!”

Besides, has written another message referring to China: “I have had many conversations with China about the massive quantities of drugs, particularly fentanyl, being shipped to the United States, but to no avail. Representatives from China told me that they would impose their maximum penalty, the death penalty, on any drug trafficker caught doing this, but, unfortunately, they never did, and the drugs are entering our country, mainly through Mexico. , to levels never seen before. Until they stop doing this, we will charge China an additional 10% tariff, above any other tariff, on all their products entering the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”