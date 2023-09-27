Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev promised this Wednesday, September 27, to the head of the US Agency for Development (USAID), Samantha Power, that Baku will protect the rights of Armenians remaining in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recovered by force after a military offensive launched on September 19.

“President Aliev stressed that the rights of Armenians living in the Karabakh region, as well as the rights of other ethnic minorities of Azerbaijan, will be respected within the framework of the country’s legislation and its international obligations,” the statement said. posted on the presidential website.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities are sending humanitarian aid to alleviate the hardships of Karabakh Armenians, cooperating with the Red Cross and rebuilding regional infrastructure.

Aliev expressed his willingness to soon organize a trip by UN representatives to the region, where the Capitulation of the authorities of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic caused a mass exodus of the population to neighboring Armenia.

In addition, he updated Power on the progress of Karabakh disarmament in which hundreds of pieces of heavy weapons, light weapons and ammunition have been requisitioned, after which Armenian soldiers who have laid down their weapons can freely leave the territory.

And he highlighted that in the framework of what the authorities called the “anti-terrorist operation” last Tuesday, “the civilian population did not suffer damage,” since “the objective was only the illegal Armenian armed formations and military installations.”

“During the meeting, the importance of ensuring stability in the region and dialogue with local Armenians was stressed,” the official note states.

As USAID reported on its website, Power arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss with Aliev “the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.”

Samantha Power is the head of USAID

“During his visit he will also discuss the prospects for a lasting and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Power is accompanied by Yuri Kim, acting assistant secretary of state of the United States for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, who criticized the military operation launched by Baku on September 19 and which led to the capitulation of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno Karabakh.

The head of USAID denounced the violence against civilians in Karabakh, but he stopped short of using the term “ethnic cleansing” used by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinián.

Power announced on Tuesday $11.5 million in humanitarian aid for the more than 53,000 refugees who have already left Karabakh since Sunday, an exodus that deeply worries the UN.

EFE