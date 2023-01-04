Although one might think that the DualSense and the Xbox Elite series represent the most important advances for controls, the truth is that there is always room for evolution. This is something you have made clear Alienware, who has presented the next step for controls during CES 2023.

Although Alienware is known for its PCs, it recently unveiled its Nyx Game Controller prototype, a device that gives us a look into the future of controllers. One of the biggest differences is that its focus is not on consoles or PCs, but on televisions. Here we are offered a fingerprint reader, with which it would be possible to associate and detect configuration profiles.

In the same way, we are presented with an omnipad, a circular trackpad that would allow us to support touch gestures and that would provide a haptic response. The control also has scroll wheels. These are two small rollers on the lower side, which are used to carry out vertical displacements in both applications and video games.

The Nyx Game Controller also offers Sticks with adaptive resistance, similar to what the DualSense offers with its triggers. And if that was not enough, the millimeter haptic response could not be missing. Along with this, it is possible to combine the digital pad and the Shift buttons at the bottom, so that it is possible to associate up to 95 different actions.

As interesting as all this sounds, It is important to mention that the Nyx Game Controller is just a prototype shown at CES 2023. At the moment there are no plans to make this a reality. However, it is likely that some of the elements present will influence the design of the controls in the future.

The idea of ​​the Nyx Game Controller sounds interesting, but not all of its features would be optimal. Similarly, the focus on playing from television tells us about the direction that some companies plan to take in the future of the industry.

