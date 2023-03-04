Yesterday, one of the leading companies in the gaming sectoris doubling the size of the peripheral suite Alienware, with options targeting a range of playstyles, tailored experiences, and price points. From the marathon desktop PC gamer to the maverick moving across multiple gaming environments, the new growing ecosystem delivers reliable, high-performance equipment to span multiple lifestyles that never.

The company, in announcing the new Alienware peripherals, hopes that its most trusted customers have followed the launch event, which was conducted on Twitch and can be reviewed here.

During the event, among the new Alienware peripherals we find two new high fidelity headphones (AW720H and AW520H), the first wireless gaming keyboard of the company (AW920K), and a wireless mice sculpted for the right hand (AW620M), products that will pair effortlessly within the Alienware ecosystem, with these new Alienware peripherals working in unison with your existing setup to ensure comfortable, seamless gameplay.

Each of these new Alienware peripherals can be seamlessly connected to your gaming ecosystem and easily managed by Alienware Command Center (AWCC), a centralized hub that allows quick access to settings such as game-specific profiles and themes, lighting, macros, audio controls, and overclocking.

With the new Alienware peripherals, you can easily customize AlienFX settings, such as lighting effects and colors on each device individually, in groups or by game title, plus Command Center 5.5 is free and can be downloaded by anyone, as long as your PC meets the technical requirements.

Available next week only on the new 2023 line of Alienware and G Series laptops is there Command Center 6.0, which has been completely redesigned; this is more than just a software update, it’s a new architecture, built from scratchwith a new, intuitive and dynamic user design.

New Alienware Peripherals: The Headset and Keyboard

Available immediately, among the Alienware peripherals we find the dual mode wireless gaming headset (AW720H), designed for players looking for all-day comfort and immersion. Upon unpacking, you’ll first notice a wider suspension arch that promotes long-term comfort and soft memory foam ear pads wrapped in a breathable fabric to keep your head cool when you need it most.

Once you don the AW720H, adjust the sliding suspension band for a more personalized fit, then you’re ready to connect choosing from a reliable 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle PC connection or a versatile 3.5mm wired integration which gives you the flexibility to use the headset with other compatible devices or consoles

Detailed and precise audio comes with 40mm high-resolution certified drivers and Dolby Atmos, creating a 3D surround sound designed to amplify every detail of the game, from multiplayer games, RPGs, MMORPGs and any genre in between.

The AI ​​noise-cancelling boom mic helps reduce the impact of ambient sounds on your voice, enabling clear communication between your friends during high-intensity gaming sessions, and leaving you with detailed gaming audio to keep up with you ahead of your opponent’s next move.

Use the controls on the headset to easily adjust and balance game/chat volume without closing the tab mid-game or losing focus on the current mission.

The AW720H offer an impressive battery life up to 30 hours and functionality of fast charging that allow you to get up to 6 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. After a long day of gaming, retract the boom mic and stow it in the headset hook of one of Alienware’s displays, such as the AW2524H, the world’s first 500Hz IPS gaming monitor, launching in North America on 21 March.

If you prefer a wired connection, you can opt for another of Alienware’s new peripherals, the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H), which offers many similar features to the AW720H, as it is lightweight and adjustable, and supports extended wear during extended gaming sessions.

To wrap up this trio of new Alienware peripherals, here’s the mechanical gaming keyboard more customizable and responsive than ever; Alienware’s first wireless gaming keyboard (AW920K) is equipped with Tri-Mode connectivity for flexible connection options across a variety of gaming devices.

In case you were wondering what Tri-Mode connectivity is present in Alienware peripherals, here you go:

experience responsive wireless PC gaming performance using the 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle;

connect up to three different compatible devices via Bluetooth 5.1, simply select the active paired device or the 2.4GHz connection using the select button on the back of the keyboard;

plug and play on your PC using the detachable USB paracord cable.

Enjoy undisturbed gameplay with one battery life up to 42 hours with 2.4GHz dongle connection (thanks to magnetic snap charging technology) or up to 46 hours with Bluetooth connection.

The programmable rocker switch and dial let you make quick adjustments to control your media while keeping you focused on the game. Now you can easily start and stop your favorite music, skip tracks and adjust volume in a flash without the need for third party devices, all you need is the Alienware Command Center.

With over 100 million activations, the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard comes standard with CHERRY MX Red switches high precision that deliver smooth shots, double-shot PBT keycaps for reliable durability, AlienFX RGB lighting for key and anti-ghosting and N-key rollover for precise control.

If you’re looking for a slimmer, more compact design, the Alienware Tenkeyless (TKL) Gaming Keyboard (AW420K), which debuted last fall, is now available in a new Lunar Light colorway.

The Alienware mouse

Created with right-handed gamers in mind, the new Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) prioritizes comfort, precision, and accuracy, thanks to our cutting-edge sensor technology and patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keys.

With a maximum of 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS it’s a’maximum acceleration of 50G, you can expect fast, accurate clicks and zero shooting angles for reliable accuracy. For long gaming sessions, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection offers up to 140 hours of runtime of the battery on a PC and, if you are in trouble, Quickly recharge in just 5 minutes to get up to 10 hours of continuous play.

Joining the full range of symmetrical gaming mice (720M, 610M and 320M), this new full-size right-handed mouse features an asymmetrical shape designed for long-lasting comfort along with a dedicated thumb channel to accommodate palm-shaped grips, which are ideal for RPG and MMO games.

The tactile textured grip zones give you complete control, and the DPI slider placement on the top of the mouse allows for easy DPI selection while gaming. It’s weight-balanced and comes with a lightweight paracord USB cable along with 1000Hz wireless polling and an extender dongle to experience virtually lag-free performance.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!